IIT Delhi says new course on EVs finds many takers: Check details

A new course on e-mobility sees a large volume of takers at one of India's premier education institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The course is slated to begin in the next academic session.

This new M.Tech course on Electric Mobility has about 20 seats available. It was developed in consultation with experts from both academia as well as the industry.

"The automotive industry in India is in the process of transformation from the traditional IC engine-based vehicles to electric vehicles to reduce the environmental impact due to pollution, and dependency on traditional fossil fuel-based energy sources," BK Panigrahi, Head of the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi, said.

The course syllabus will cover a wide range of subjects. This includes multidisciplinary aspects of batteries, EV charging station and infrastructure, power electronics and drives for EVs, connected and autonomous vehicles, vehicle telematics, embedded system for automotive, connected and autonomous vehicles among others.

As far as the EV industry is concerned, skilling and re-skilling of the personnel associated with the EV industry continue to be a major challenge. According to IIT, this course has been designed to fill this gap.

By fiscal 2026, the cost of electric two-wheeler and petrol two-wheeler should be equal, resulting in around 30 percent lower total cost of operating an electric vehicle, according to Basudev Banerjee, a research analyst at Ambit Capital.

"We expect an electric two-wheeler segment of around 15 million by fiscal 2026, accounting for around 50 percent of the market," he said.