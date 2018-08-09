App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT Council proposes scrapping of JEE 'advanced' section of entrance exams: Report

The report further stated that in a bid to take IIT-level teaching to more students, a proposal was made to allow only certain semesters of teaching to as many as 80,000 students, as against the current 10,000 plus students.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IIT Council, the governing body responsible for all the Indian Institutes of Technology, is considering the scrapping of the JEE 'advanced' section of its entrance exams for undergraduate engineering courses.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the proposal also suggests abolishing the flagship Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) courses at the Indian Institutes of Techonology (IITs), and offer only education post-graduates.

Some eminent faculty members at a top IIT suggested these changes with the goal of ‘Revamping Engineering Education and Returning Childhood to Students,’ following the flourishing multi-million dollar IIT coaching industry in the country.

The report further stated that in a bid to take IIT-level teaching to more students, a proposal was made to allow only certain semesters of teaching to as many as 80,000 students, as against the current 10,000 plus students.

related news

The report quoted sources from the HRD ministry confirmed that this idea will be discussed at the IIT Council meeting, however, did not comment on the feasibility of its implementation.

The proposal suggests that the JEE main results should classify all candidates into 10 groups. These groups will be based on marks range with all students in one range. For example, students securing anwhere between 80 percent to 90 percent will be treated as equal.

The proposal stated that after this classification, the IITs and other top institutions may admit top bucket students without any further tests, thereby scrapping the JEE Advanced.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:30 pm

tags #IIT #India #Trending News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.