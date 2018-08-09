IIT Council proposes scrapping of JEE 'advanced' section of entrance exams: Report

IIT Council, the governing body responsible for all the Indian Institutes of Technology, is considering the scrapping of the JEE 'advanced' section of its entrance exams for undergraduate engineering courses.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the proposal also suggests abolishing the flagship Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) courses at the Indian Institutes of Techonology (IITs), and offer only education post-graduates.

Some eminent faculty members at a top IIT suggested these changes with the goal of ‘Revamping Engineering Education and Returning Childhood to Students,’ following the flourishing multi-million dollar IIT coaching industry in the country.

The report further stated that in a bid to take IIT-level teaching to more students, a proposal was made to allow only certain semesters of teaching to as many as 80,000 students, as against the current 10,000 plus students.

The report quoted sources from the HRD ministry confirmed that this idea will be discussed at the IIT Council meeting, however, did not comment on the feasibility of its implementation.

The proposal suggests that the JEE main results should classify all candidates into 10 groups. These groups will be based on marks range with all students in one range. For example, students securing anwhere between 80 percent to 90 percent will be treated as equal.

The proposal stated that after this classification, the IITs and other top institutions may admit top bucket students without any further tests, thereby scrapping the JEE Advanced.