IIT Bombay engineer opts for job safety, takes up Group D service in Indian Railways

Shravan Kumar, who holds B.Tech and M.Tech degrees from IIT Bombay will be working as a Trackman in the Dhanbad railway division. He has been posted at Chandrapura under Public Works Inspector (PWI), Telo and looks after the track maintenance between Chandrapura and Telo section. His job includes manual inspection of the tracks.

As to why has the engineer taken up a Group D job after passing out from the prestigious IIT? The answer, as shared by him as reported by Live Hindustan is ‘government jobs offer job security, which is not there in case of private jobs’.

Kumar's joining Railway Group D post is also a surprise for many senior officers of the Dhanbad railway division. They had never thought that such a highly qualified engineer with an IIT degree would opt for a Group'D' post. The primary or basic qualification is to pass Class 10 Board Exam. Therefore, an IITian accepting RRB Group D Post is a surprise to many.

Shrawan hails from Bihar's capital Patna. He pursued his engineering from IIT Bombay under an integrated duel degree course in 2010. He completed his B.Tech + M.Tech programme from IIT Bombay in 2015. He said that he wanted to become a government servant since his childhood.