you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT Bombay develops portable UV sanitisers to disinfect currency notes, mobile phones

The sanitiser can also be used against the spread of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever and Nipah virus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) have developed a sanitiser to disinfect currency notes and mobile phones, The Financial Express reported.

Students and professors at the premier institute have developed a portable UV sanitiser that can be used to disinfect small things, like a wallet or currency notes, the report said.

According to Milind Atrey, Dean (Research and Development) at IIT-B, sanitiser gel cannot be used to disinfect files, papers, mobile phones etc, and that can be detrimental in tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. This is where the newly developed sanitiser comes in.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Atrey said that the team will experiment with the sanitiser in coming days, and that they have been conducting trials inside the labs up until now.

The sanitiser has been produced using a stainless steel container and aluminium mesh. It can also be used against the spread of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever and Nipah virus, the report stated.

Atrey added that large-scale production of the sanitizer, however, will not be possible without the involvement of the industry since its production will need material from outside. The team, he said, is working to sanitise bigger surfaces and different models.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

