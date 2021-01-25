IIT Bombay conducts Virtual Stock Market Competition

(Image: IIT Bombay/Website)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's Entrepreneurship Cell is conducting the Virtual Stock Market Competition, as a part of the E-Summit'21.

An introductory workshop was held on January 24, after which the two-week long virtual trading competition began. E-Summit'21 will be held on February 6 and 7.

The competition-cum-workshop, presented by FYERS, will give participants a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

Every player will receive a participation certificate jointly certified by Fyers and E-Cell IIT Bombay and a discounted subscription of Moneycontrol Pro.

"With the rising popularity of fintech industries among the youth, it is important for them to understand the nuances of the stock market, trading, and personal finance. And what's better than learning the basics of investing while making money and having fun at the same time," said Tavishi Jatrele, Media Head of E-Cell.