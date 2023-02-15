 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIT B student death: Family says he faced caste discrimination; suspects 'murder'

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

Darshan Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (chemical), died allegedly after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT on Sunday (Feb 12).

Family members, who live in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad city, claimed though Darshan Solanki faced 'discrimination for being a Dalit', he could not have taken his own life. (Image: IIT Bombay/Website)

The family of an IIT-Bombay student who allegedly committed suicide has claimed he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste community and suspected foul play in his death, while the Mumbai police on Wednesday said they have started recording statements of his hostel mates as part of their probe into the case.

In Mumbai, the police citing initial probe said the student, Darshan Solanki (18), had spoken to his father in Ahmedabad for around 30 minutes before ending his life on Sunday, but did not mention anything about facing caste discrimination at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

The IIT Bombay administration on Tuesday rejected charges of caste bias in the institute and said initial inputs from the deceased's friends suggested there was no discrimination.

A senior police official involved in the probe said the student's parents had not raised any objection on investigation or expressed doubt over their son's suicide when they came to Mumbai on Monday to take possession of his body.