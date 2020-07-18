App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT admission 2020: Here is the new eligibility criteria for students qualifying JEE Advanced

Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or ranked in the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations were eligible.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter that the admission criteria for Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, have been relaxed and apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Advanced, students will no longer need to score a minimum of 75 percent in their school board exams.

Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or ranked in the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations were eligible.

However, the cancellation of several board papers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Joint Admission Board, or JAB, has relaxed this criterion of 75 percent marks.

Close

HRD Minister Pokhriyal said students qualifying only the JEE Advanced, irrespective of the marks they have secured in Class 12 board exams, will be eligible for admission to IITs.

related news

“For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either a minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time,” the minister said.

He further added “Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained.”

Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Advanced, is an entrance examination conducted for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in 23 IITs. Applicants have to qualify the JEE Main first.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IIT #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.