IIMs soon to be autonomous as Act likely to be notified in August: Report

The rules for carrying out the IIM Act, 2017, have been approved and are likely to be notified this month.

A report in The Economic Times said the rules were put in place after a long spate of deliberations between all IIMs, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the human resource development (HRD) ministry.

The Act will grant autonomy to the IIMs over major administrative duties such as student intake, institute expansion, decisions over fees and appointment and removal of the chairperson.

The report noted that these are areas where the HRD ministry has an overriding power in other institutes. The HRD ministry also had a few concerns with reference to the board of governors (BoG), which carry out the administrative affairs of the IIMs. The HRD ministry believed that there was a chance that the BoG could go rogue and vote out a director or chairperson over differences of opinion.

The ministry recommended that in order to minimize this possibility, the BoG must go with the “consensus”of its members as opposed to the majority vote to remove a chairperson or a director.

The final directive in the IIM Act states that such a removal could only take place “with consent of at least two-third of the members present and voting and more than 50% of the members of the board in a special session to be convened by giving at least 15 days notice.”

The new rules mandate that each BoG will be selected by nomination committee to ensure that members are selected “objectively”. The committee will consist of a chairperson, one alumnus and one eminent person with a two-thirds quorum.

The ministry also recommended a cap on the number of members of the BoG at 15 members. The report noted that IIMs of Ahmedabad, Kashipur and Vishakhapatnam would need to let go of a few members to meet the norms.