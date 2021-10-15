MARKET NEWS

English
IIM-Udaipur ranked among country's top 100 B-schools in FT-MIM ranking for 3rd consecutive year

October 15, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Representational image

Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has been ranked among the top 100 business schools in the Financial Times (FT) Master in Management (MIM) global ranking for the third consecutive year, a top official said on Friday.

The rank of IIM Udaipur is 82 for its two-year MBA programme.

"This is the third consecutive year when the institution has been ranked in the FT MIM Ranking, which is recognised as one of the key indicators of excellence for a B-school," IIM Udaipur Director Professor Janat Shah said.

He said IIM-Udaipur is only the third IIM, along with IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, to be on the prestigious list for the third consecutive year.

Shah said in the last 10 years, the institute has focussed on research, innovation and quality and is now working on achieving the goals of high-quality research and student transformation under its Vision-2030.
first published: Oct 15, 2021 12:08 pm

