IIM Indore student bags Rs 1.14 crore pay package

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

This is the highest pay package offered during the final placement of this session at the institute and is Rs 65 lakh more than the previous time, the official said.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore:

A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been offered an annual salary package of Rs 1.14 crore for a domestic job, an IIM-I official said on Wednesday.

In the last session, the highest salary offered during placement of IIM-I students was Rs 49 lakh, the official said.

During the final placement of this session, more than 160 domestic and foreign companies offered an average salary of Rs 30.21 lakh to 568 students of IIM-I.