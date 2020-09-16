IIM CAT 2020: Check new application deadline, revised CAT exam pattern and exam duration, and other major changes

IIM CAT 2020: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has introduced multiple changes in the CAT 2020 exam format and also extended the CAT 2020 application deadline. Candidates can now apply for the common admission test at iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm on September 23.

The institute will conduct the computer-based IIM CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Following are changes in CAT exam pattern:

> One of the major change is that the CAT exam duration has been cut to 120 minutes or two hours from three hours earlier.

> CAT exam 2020 will be conducted in three sessions of two hours each. This is a change from two sessions of three hours in each session that was followed until last year.

> The CAT 2020 exam paper will have three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will not be allowed to switch to the next section or other sections without completing one section. They will be given 40 minutes to complete each section.

> IIMs will provide tutorial on the new CAT 2020 exam format through CAT website starting October 2020.

CAT 2020 registration details are as follows:

While candidates belonging to the general category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000, SC, ST and PwD category candidates will pay only Rs 1,000.

Once registered, candidates will be able to download CAT 2020 admit card from 5 pm on October 28 onward.

Candidates can edit their CAT 2020 registration form even after the registration window is closed and they will be allowed to edit their test city preference, signature and photograph in the application form.

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post

Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT is conducted for admission to different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, and PGPEX.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

How to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

Here are the steps to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in or click here

Click on ‘Register’ tab of the home pageFill the form entering required detailsYou will receive an OTP on your registered mobile numberEnter the OTP to fill the application formEnter all the required details and select the programmes you want to enrol for

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

The examination will be held in two sessions and the results are likely to be announced by the second week of January 2021.