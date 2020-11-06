IIM Ahmedabad gets Gujarat HC notice on students’ plea seeking MBA degree for online course

The Gujarat High Court has sent a notice to premier business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in a plea related to granting MBA degrees to students pursuing a programme online.

This was in response to a petition filed by 53 students seeking that IIM-A grants them an MBA degree. These students pursued a two-year postgraduate programme in management in the online mode (e-PGP).

IIM-A did not comment to a query sent by Moneycontrol saying that the matter is sub-judice.

The students said in their petition to the Gujarat HC that IIM-A had told them the ePGP would be equivalent to an MBA degree by a business school.

However, they alleged that the degree presented to them was Master of Management Studies (MMS) e-learning mode (eLM). The plea said this degree is not recognised as per the UGC Act.

Further, the petitioners also said the business school had only informed about the MMS eLM degree in March 2020 after the batch had passed out.

Once IIM Ahmedabad responds to this petition, the Gujarat HC will take a decision on the matter.

The petitioners have said they lost out on job opportunities because they were not awarded the MBA degree and have appealed that IIM-A must issue a fresh certificate granting them an MBA degree.