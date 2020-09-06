172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|iiim-devises-novel-covid-19-test-kit-for-rapid-diagnosis-of-infection-seeks-icmr-nod-for-it-5804871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIIM devises novel COVID-19 test kit for rapid diagnosis of infection, seeks ICMR nod for it

Although the cost of the kit is yet to be decided, it will be much cheaper than the existing RT-PCR machines' cost.

PTI
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Jammu-based CSIR-IIIM has devised a novel, simpler and cost-effective diagnostic kit for rapid testing of large numbers of suspected Coronavirus-infected people and has approached ICMR for its evaluation and approval, IIIM director said on Sunday.

The new Reverse Transcriptase-Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification (RT-LAMP) assay-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit has been developed as an alternative to the standard quantitative PCR (qPCR) after reverse transcription (RT) method, which is very sensitive but requires expensive instrumentation, IIIM Director, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy told PTI.

The new RT-LAMP assay-based kit has been developed by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in partnership with the Reliance Industries, "We have developed an RT-LAMP assay-based diagnostic kit. Our lab and Reliance Industries Limited have together developed this kit," he said.

Close

He said the novel kit has been submitted to ICMR and is presently under evaluation with it. Giving further details, Dr Reddy said that the RT-LAMP assay does not require sophisticated and expensive equipment like a real-time PCR machine, required for RT-PCR test kits. "It does not need a PCR machine. So it will be a cheaper and faster kit (for testing). They will have to approve it. We are awaiting approval to go to market," he said.

related news

Explaining the significance of the novel RT-LAMP assay-based diagnostic kit, an IIIM official said that amid the existing wave of infection, large-scale diagnostic methods are needed to determine the spread of the virus in populations quickly, comprehensively and sensitively for the rapid isolation of infected persons.

Additionally, continuous and repeated testings of large groups within a population may also be required as a long-term strategy to contain new outbreaks while keeping societies and economies functional until effective vaccines become available, he added. In the given circumstances, the novel RT-LAMP assay-based diagnostic kit may prove to be an indispensable asset in the fight against the COVID-19, he said, adding the RT-LAMP test is rapid, accurate and cost-effective that can be done with indigenous components and set up with minimal expertise and instrumentation.

Although the cost of the kit is yet to be decided, it will be much cheaper than the existing RT-PCR machines' cost, he said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.