MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

IGNOU TEE June 2021 to begin on August 3; datasheet to be released soon

IGNOU had extended the last date to submit June TEE exam forms and students can apply for the exam up to July 9.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)


Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will commence the IGNOU June term end exam  (TEE) 2021 from August 3, 2021, onwards.

The detailed datasheet for the exams will be released soon on the official website, IGNOU said.

The university informed the candidates about the IGNOU June TEE 2021 schedule on its official Twitter handle.

"IGNOU to conduct the Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 from 3rd August 2021," the varsity tweeted on July 3, 2021.

"The term end exam June 2021 of the university will be held from August 3 for the final year UG, PG programmes along with their backlogs. The exam of PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate and certificate will also be held from August 3. The date sheet and other details will be notified shortly," reads the official notification.

IGNOU on June 30 had extended the last date to submit June TEE exam forms and students can apply for the exam up to July 9. The university has scheduled the deadline for the submission of the assignments, projects and dissertations till July 15, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #education #IGNOU #India
first published: Jul 5, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.