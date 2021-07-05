IGNOU TEE June 2021 to begin on August 3; datasheet to be released soon

(Representative image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will commence the IGNOU June term end exam (TEE) 2021 from August 3, 2021, onwards.

The detailed datasheet for the exams will be released soon on the official website, IGNOU said.

The university informed the candidates about the IGNOU June TEE 2021 schedule on its official Twitter handle.

"IGNOU to conduct the Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 from 3rd August 2021," the varsity tweeted on July 3, 2021.



"The term end exam June 2021 of the university will be held from August 3 for the final year UG, PG programmes along with their backlogs. The exam of PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate and certificate will also be held from August 3. The date sheet and other details will be notified shortly," reads the official notification.

IGNOU on June 30 had extended the last date to submit June TEE exam forms and students can apply for the exam up to July 9. The university has scheduled the deadline for the submission of the assignments, projects and dissertations till July 15, 2021.