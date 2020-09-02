172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ignou-date-sheet-for-june-2020-term-end-exams-released-check-details-here-5790121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IGNOU date sheet for June 2020 term-end exams released, check details here

The IGNOU term-end 2020 examinations are scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 16 in 900 examination centres

Moneycontrol News

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the date sheet for June term-end examinations on September 2 at ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU term-end 2020 examinations are scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 16 in 900 examination centres.

IGNOU also posted it on its official twitter handle.

Close

As per the IGNOU data sheet, the examinations will be held in two different sessions, morning session i.e from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session i.e. from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"Any student who is not able to appear in the Term-End Examination (TEE) for COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason will be permitted to appear in the December 2020 Term-End Examination of the University. The Examination Fee submitted by the student towards the June 2020 TEE will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE. That is, the student will not be required to pay the Examination Fee afresh for the courses, which she/he has already registered for June 2020 TEE," the university said.

The official notification advised the students to be in touch with their respective regional centers for any last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation.

"Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the university website soon. The students are advised to visit the university website regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket," the data sheet said.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IGNOU #India

