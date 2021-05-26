MARKET NEWS

Ignorant bigots in power destroying Lakshadweep: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's statement came a day after the Congress demanded the immediate removal of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, alleging he is not only destroying the peace and culture of the islands, but also "harassing" the people by imposing arbitrary restrictions.

May 26, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday threw his weight behind the people of Lakshadweep as he accused the "ignorant bigots in power" of destroying the islands.

His statement came a day after the Congress demanded the immediate removal of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, alleging he is not only destroying the peace and culture of the islands, but also "harassing" the people by imposing arbitrary restrictions.

Also read: Save Lakshadweep campaign: What is it about? Key questions answered

Also Read: Lakshadweep protests: 8 BJP youth wing leaders resign over administrator's 'anti-people' decisions

"Lakshadweep is India's jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it. I stand with the people of Lakshadweep," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

The Congress has also alleged that the Administrator is allowing liquor on the islands, which is prohibited till now, and has brought in the Prevention of Anti-Social Activity (PASA) Act with the objective of harassing locals, besides taking away powers of panchayats and is carrying out demolitions under new provisions brought in by him.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Lakshadweep #Rahul Gandhi
first published: May 26, 2021 04:20 pm

