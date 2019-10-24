Igatpuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Igatpuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Igatpuri is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Igatpuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Igatpuri is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 66.3% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.25% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gaveet Nirmala Ramesh won this seat by a margin of 10377 votes, which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 156215 votes.

Gavit Nirmala Ramesh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 3722 votes. INC polled 124271 votes, 23.46% of the total votes polled.