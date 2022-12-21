 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFSCA releases regulatory framework for distribution of capital market products, services

Dec 21, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Wednesday came out with a framework for the distribution of financial products and services in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSC).

As of now, GIFT-IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

"In recognition of the crucial role played by distributors in the distribution of capital market products and services, a regulatory framework for distribution activities has been specified," the IFSCA said in a statement.

Further, it said, as the unified regulator of a global financial centre, IFSCA has enabled the registered distributors to undertake global distribution from IFSC and offer their services to clients in various jurisdictions.

In order to protect the interest of clients, it said, the framework provides for various eligibility requirements, a detailed code of conduct including an advertisement code, other obligations, various permissible activities, responsibilities of issuers and service providers in IFSC, etc.

Distributors may undertake the distribution of capital market products and services, it said.