IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files 'propaganda', 'vulgar movie'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, called 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and a "vulgar movie".

The movie, which stars actors like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, and was directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was screened on November 22 at the festival's Indian panorama section.

Lapid, in a video address, was heard as saying that he was "shocked and disturbed" to see the movie being featured at IFFI. "It seemed to us like a propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he added.

The Kashmir Files was, notably, released in theatres on March 11, 2022, and had recorded a box office collection of over Rs 200 crore.