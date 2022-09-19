English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IFC MD calls on FM; discusses lending opportunities in India

    IFC is the private sector funding arm of the World Bank.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image: PTI)

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image: PTI)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop and discussed increasing lending opportunities in India.

    IFC is the private sector funding arm of the World Bank.

    She reiterated India's expectation of a rise in IFC's lending to India to USD 2-2.5 billion in the next 1-2 years and USD 3-3.5 billion in next 3-4 years, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets. "Mr @Diop_IFC shared the sentiment of IFC's expansion into India & stated that IFC would adopt a proactive approach to enhance #investment in India and extend financing to MSMEs to enable capacity building to supplement India's effort to become a manufacturing hub," another tweet said.

    He further emphasised the potential of looking into sub-national financing for sustainable growth, and mobilise financing for women entrepreneurs.
    PTI
    Tags: #Finance Minister #International Finance Corporation #lending opportunities #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 08:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.