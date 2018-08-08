If we don’t get cabinet seats, we’ll go to BJP: Congress MLAs threaten Karnataka leadership

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is preparing for a cabinet expansion as soon as the "unfavourable" month of Ashada ends on August 11. The political undercurrent in the state suggests that attempts are being made to topple the HD Kumaraswamy’s 10-week-old government.

At least eight to 10 Congress MLAs, who are aspiring for a cabinet seat during the expansion, are holding the government hostage with threats of "defecting to the BJP if we aren't given seats". However, sources within the party told Times of India that the speculations are baseless. They said these were only being made up to put pressure on the high command to get a place in the cabinet.

If the MLAs do resign from the assembly, it would bring down the coalition strength from 112 to 104. After the magic number is lost, the saffron party will need only a simple majority to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, people within the BJP claim that some Congress leaders have been in touch with senior party members and may even resign.

BJP national party chief Amit Shah and national general secretary Ram Lal met Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday to discuss preparations for 2019. However, the actual agenda of the meeting was reportedly Yeddyurappa seeking permission to dislodge the coalition. Sources said Shah and Lal asked Yeddyurappa to not be hasty.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundurao recently made a comment along similar lines, accusing BJP of trying to lure Congress MLAs with money and power. “The BJP is desperate and trying everything to bring down this government. They cannot bear to be out of power. They can try, but they will not succeed,” he said.

The speculations started to fire up when municipal administration minister Ramesh Jarkiholi flew to New Delhi with six other MLAs, reportedly on the same flight as Yeddyurappa.

Jarkiholi, however, said he had been in Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders and would not ditch the party at any cost.