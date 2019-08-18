App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

If talks happen with Pakistan, it will be on PoK: Rajnath Singh

On the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Rajnath Singh said the step had weakened the neighbouring country and has become a cause of concern for them

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible till it stops aiding and abetting terrorism, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on August 18 that if talks are held with Pakistan they will be only on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Singh was addressing a public rally ahead of flagging off the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad rally for the Assembly polls.

"If talks take place (with Pakistan), it will be on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and not on any other issue," he said.

Close

"If at all there have to be any talks with Pakistan they will only happen when it stops aiding and abetting terrorism," he said while noting that people in Pakistan want a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

related news

On what issue should we have talks and why, the defence minister asked.

On the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, he said the step had weakened the neighbouring country and has become a cause of concern for them.

"Now it (Pak) is knocking every door and approaching various countries seeking help for saving them. What crime have we committed. Why are we being threatened. However, the world's most powerful country America has snubbed Pakistan and asked it to go back and initiate a dialogue with India," he said.

He said Pakistan want to destabilise and weaken India through terrorism.

"At times Pakistan wants to break our country by using terrorism.But our 56-inch chest PM has shown to the country how to take decisions. After the Pulwama attack our Air Force carried out Balakot strike," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained in denial on Balakot strike, had recently said that India was planning a bigger strike than Balakot which means he has admitted that the Balakot air strike took place, the defence minister said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 18, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Rajnath Singh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.