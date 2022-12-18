 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If politics be food of love, march on: 88-year-old Congress worker walks the miles in Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

If politics be the food of love, march on. That, to misquote Shakespeare, could well be the mantra for the octogenarian who joined the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra from Ujjain and is defying age with his single minded resolve of walking all the way till Srinagar to hoist the tricolour from Lal Chowk.

Prominent personalities from various walks of like, including politicians, activists, celebrities and actors, have joined Gandhi in his march. (Image: Congress)

Marking the continuum of time and political history as he notches up mile after mile in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with a stick in one hand and the tricolour in the other, 88-year-old Karuna Prasad Mishra knits together old world idealism with steely pragmatism about the India of today.

”I resolved at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain that I will travel till Kashmir… Congress workers asked me to sit in a car but I said no. I will take another resolution after I hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and I will undertake an east to west yatra,” Mishra told PTI.

His family travelled to Kota in Rajasthan and requested him to return to his home in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, but he refused, reminding them that he is an old warhorse of the Congress who has been with the party for over 60 years after being initiated into the ranks by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1960.

”I am used to this. I walked with Mahatma Gandhi-ji from Jabalpur to Allahabad in 1935-36. I was also with Nehru-ji and Vinoba Bhave-ji. I am used to walking,” he said, dismissing concerns about his health. With his Gandhi cap and a little bent with age as he walks his political talk, the seemingly frail Mishra could well be an anachronism.

But he is clearly not, scripting instead an inspirational tale for the younger generation of Congress workers. Acknowledging his appeal, the party has put out several Twitter posts centred around Mishra, including a video of Rahul Gandhi solicitously putting a shawl around him during a concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days of the yatra on December 16.