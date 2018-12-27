App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

If parliament can enact laws to ban dowry, sati, it can also approve bill to ban triple talaq: Smriti Irani

Intervening in the debate in Lok Sabha on the bill to penalise the practice of instant triple talaq, she slammed the Congress saying it missed opportunities to bring a similar law when in power.

Union minister Smriti Irani said if Parliament can enact laws to ban dowry and the practice of sati, it can also approve the bill to ban instant triple talaq.

She said there were suggestions that dowry is a social issue between two parties. "Still Parliament enacted a law against it ... it brought law against (the practice of) sati," she said.

Referring to a verse of the Holy Quran, she said the issue of instant triple talaq was also dealt by a 'khalifa'. When Mohd Salim of CPI-M wanted her to name the 'khalifa' she was referring to, Irani said she can even take the name of Hazrat Sahib but would want the opposition leader to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

She also said the 1986 law to protect Muslim women enacted after a Supreme Court order was not strong enough. "Hence", she said, there is a need for the bill," she said.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 07:13 pm

tags #India #Politics #Smriti Irani #Triple Talaq Bill

