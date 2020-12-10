New Parliament building would witness creation of self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

The old Parliament House gave direction to India post-independence, the new building would be a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 10 as he laid the foundation stone of a new Parliament building.

"If work was done to fulfill the needs of the country in the old Parliament building, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building," the prime minister said.

“We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament. This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence," PM Modi said

Priests from the Sringeri Math Karnataka did the rituals for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the new Parliament building site and it was followed by a 'sarva dharma prarthana'.

“This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs,” he said at the event attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.

He also described the laying of foundation stone of the new Parliament building as a "milestone in India's democratic history"

"I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Before stepping in, I bowed and saluted this temple of democracy," PM Modi added.

Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries, he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also offered prayers during the ceremony. The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

The existing building is a circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The building has 12 gates.

The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, a government statement had said earlier.

The New Parliament Building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament.

Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger. The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

The new building is expected to have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

The construction of New Parliament Building will utilize resource efficient green technology, promote environment friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization.

It will have high quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

In September, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.