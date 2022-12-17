 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If journalism falters, democracy will collapse: Justice Srikrishna

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

"If journalism as a profession falters, democracy will collapse," Justice Srikrishna said Friday night after presenting the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club.

Former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna has called for preserving the independence of journalists to ensure smooth functioning of democracy in the country.

"Speak the truth to the powers that be,” he said. ”Two professions have to be necessarily independent, a judge and a journalist. If they falter, democracy collapses," he added.

Justice Srikrishna said a journalist who loses his independence is as bad as a judge who has lost his independence."Remember, you are in a profession where honesty is really the best policy," said the noted jurist, who headed the Srikrishna Commission that investigated causes and apportioned blame for the Mumbai riots of 1992-93.

"We all know about the four pillars of democracy: judiciary, legislature executive and the press or the fourth estate. If the first three cozy up, it is the duty of the fourth estate to take them to task," he said.

Justice Srikrishna spoke on the 'misuse' of investigative agencies. "People spoke of threats from ED, CBI, surveillance, cutting off revenue to see that businesses collapse," he said.