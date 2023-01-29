 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If Centre provides 1,300 MGD water to Delhi, we can ensure round-the-clock supply to people: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Jan 29, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi, saying it will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people in the city.

The Delhi government is trying to increase water availability in the city, he said after inaugurating an 11 million litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village.

"Delhi received 800-850 MGD water when its population was around 80 lakh. It is still getting the same water though the population has now tripled to 2.5 crore," the chief minister said.

"We will supply round-the-clock water to each household in the city if Delhi is provided 1,300 MGD water by the Centre," he added.