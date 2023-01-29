English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    If Centre provides 1,300 MGD water to Delhi, we can ensure round-the-clock supply to people: Arvind Kejriwal

    The Delhi government is trying to increase water availability in the city, he said after inaugurating an 11 million litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi, saying it will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people in the city.

    The Delhi government is trying to increase water availability in the city, he said after inaugurating an 11 million litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village.

    "Delhi received 800-850 MGD water when its population was around 80 lakh. It is still getting the same water though the population has now tripled to 2.5 crore," the chief minister said.

    "We will supply round-the-clock water to each household in the city if Delhi is provided 1,300 MGD water by the Centre," he added.