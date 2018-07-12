If BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections, India will become 'Hindu Pakistan': Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, India will become a 'Hindu Pakistan', ANI reported.

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one," Tharoor was quoted as saying in an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor also said that the saffron party will write a new constitution that will pave the way for a nation much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.

Also read — Congress used farmers as vote bank, betrayed them: PM Modi

"That new one (nation) will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatama Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to apologise for Tharoor's comments.



MR Sashi Tharoor says India will become “Hindu-Pakistan” if BJP returns to power in 2019!

Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India & defame the Hindus!

From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Cong are unparalleled!

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 11, 2018

"Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what Shashi Tharoor said. Congress was responsible for creation of Pakistan because of its ambitions yet again it has gone ahead to demean India and defame Hindus of India," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was quoted as saying.

Tharoor also launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he is more interested in political campaigning than in running the country.

The remark came after Modi, while addressing a farmers' rally in Punjab, alleged that Congress had betrayed the peasantry and used them as a vote bank.

"The reason for this was that over the past 70 years, for most of this period the party to which farmers gave responsibility to improve their living standard, did not give respect to farmer or the hard work put in by them. Only promises were made to the farmers and if they (Congress) had any worry, 70 years history says this, it was only for one particular family and how to make them comfortable," Modi had said.