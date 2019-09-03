App
India
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If BJP opens its door, only Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan will remain in NCP, Congress: Amit Shah

Sharad Pawar is the president of the NCP while Chavan is a senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah recently took a dig at the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra over their party leaders joining the BJP ahead of the state elections scheduled to be held this year.

According to a report by Times Now, Shah, who is also the President of the BJP, said if his party opens its door "completely", the NCP and the Congress will be left only with Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan.

Pawar is the president of the NCP while Chavan is a senior Congress leader and the former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shah was addressing a rally in Solapur – home turf of Congress heavyweight Sushil Kumar Shinde – on September 1 during the conclusion of the second phase of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', a mass outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"If the BJP opens its door completely, except Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, no one will remain in their respective parties," Shah said while addressing the rally.

The BJP is contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Several MLAs and leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Shiv Sena in the recent weeks. Several other Opposition leaders are also likely to join the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on September 7.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP

