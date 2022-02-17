English
    IED found in suspected bag from Old Seemapuri area in New Delhi, bomb squad reaches spot

    The Delhi Police special team, along with bomb squad, have reached the spot. Apart from this, the NSG and fire teams were called in after the police spotted the ‘suspicious-looking’ bag in the area.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a suspected bag from the house in Old Seemapuri area in the national capital on February 16, reported News agency.

    The Delhi Police special team, along with bomb squad, have reached the spot. Apart from this, the NSG and fire teams were called in after the police spotted the ‘suspicious-looking’ bag in the area. The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad had started inspecting the contents of the bags.

    According to the sources, the NSG team will take the IED bomb in an open park and destroy it.

    Earlier in January, a similar bomb was detected in Gazipur flower market, which was destroyed.

    The latest incident took place on the day Delhi University North Campus reopened for offline classes after nearly two years. Since admission, this is for the first time that several students attended physical classes.
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 07:05 pm

