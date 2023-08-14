English
    IED detected in J&K's Baramulla ahead of Independence Day

    A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the area which destroyed the IED without causing any damage, said the officials.

    PTI
    August 14, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    A patrolling team of the army and police found the IED in a bag near a college in Kanispora area of the district in the afternoon.

    A day ahead of Independence Day, security forces on Monday detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

    A patrolling team of the army and police found the IED in a bag near a college in Kanispora area of the district in the afternoon, they said. A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the area which destroyed the IED without causing any damage, they said.

    "Earlier, a suspicious bag was found by the roadside at Heeri in Kupwara district in north Kashmir. An explosive shell has been recovered from the bag which was later destroyed by the BDS," an official said.

    Tags: #Independence Day #Jammu and Kashmir
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:15 pm

