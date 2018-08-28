Identity theft: PAN misuse makes 27-year-old a ‘director’ of 13 firms

Moneycontrol News

A 27-year-old man's PAN card and other personal information was allegedly being misused by bogus companies to carry out unsolicited transactions.

The situation first came to light when the man who works at a pharma company as a sales executive realised that he was wrongly listed as the director of 13 companies in a notice issued by the Income Tax department, a few months ago.

According to the notice, the man, Anuj Kumar Srivastav, had also engaged in transactions worth over Rs 20 crore which included a deal with a Hong Kong-based company totalling Rs 61 lakh.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the victim hails from Buxar in Bihar and earns Rs 25,000 a month. He lives in a rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area and drives a Wagon R.

Initially, Srivastav ignored notices from the IT department thinking that they had made a mistake. But he later realised that he had become a victim of cybercrime after he received a notice followed by a call from an I-T official informing that the transaction was carried forward from the Janakpuri branch of a national bank, in lieu of import of software where he was shown as a proprietor of a company.

He immediately went to the bank along with a CA and saw that the photocopy of his voter ID card, PAN card and photo, but the signatures did not match. He approached a lawyer and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating misuse of his PAN number by bogus companies, but no action was taken.

“My friends call me a tycoon… Imagine, I was not even able to get a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh as all the banks rejected my loan application after looking at my original Income Tax Return form,” Srivastav said.

Finally, on July 31, a Delhi court ordered the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to act on the complaint and furnish a detailed report on September 1.

According to a senior officer of the EOW of Delhi Police, initially, EOW forwarded the matter to I-T but currently the court has directed EOW to investigate the matter.