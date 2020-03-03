App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea to merge ITBP, SSB now not under consideration: Govt

Five MPs had asked the Union Home Ministry if the government was considering to merge the SSB with the ITBP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An idea mooted to see if two border guarding forces — SSB and ITBP — could be merged is now not under consideration, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"An idea was mooted for considering the possibilities of merger of ITBP and SSB and informal consultations were held in this regard. However, no such proposal is under consideration, at present," Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

PTI had first reported in January this year that a committee of the Directors General of central paramilitary forces and special secretary (internal security) in the Home Ministry is looking into the issue of merging some forces to make them leaner, fighting fit and task-oriented for a specific border guarding role or a specialised counter-terrorist task.

related news

The committee was looking at two mergers: ITBP and SSB; and the National Security Guard with the Central Reserve Police Force.

While the 90,000-personnel-strong ITBP is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with China, the SSB mans two open Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

The minister also said the government has approved a modernisation plan-III for all Central Armed Police Forces (including SSB and ITBP) for equipping them with advanced weapons.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:20 pm

