App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Modi of helping certain industrialists, Gandhi said he protects the rich while refraining from helping out the debt-ridden farmers, adding 'this 'Chowkidar' is a thief'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his idea for a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poorest of poor came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Rs 15 lakh promise' made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi said the Congress' poll promise for the ambitious 'Nyay' (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) under which Rs 72,000 will be deposited each year in the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the country's poorest is 'historic' and claimed that the prime minister looks 'shaken' ever since the announcement was made on Monday.

Accusing Modi of helping certain industrialists, Gandhi said he protects the rich while refraining from helping out the debt-ridden farmers, adding “this 'Chowkidar' is a thief”. On the contrary, Gandhi said his party bats for the poor, the weaker sections and the farmers.

“The 2019 polls are a fight between two ideologies. On one hand are the BJP, the RSS and Narendra Modi and on the other is the Congress," he said.

related news

Gandhi was on a day's visit to Haryana to be part of Congress state unit's ongoing six-day lone “Parivartan Yatra”, which began from Gurugram earlier this week.

Gandhi said unlike the BJP his party keeps its promise and referred to 'Nyay' the Congress plans to introduce if it forms the government.

"He(Modi) promised putting Rs 15 lakh into every Indian's bank account. Did anyone get anything?” he said at a public meeting in Yamunanagar district's Jagadhri town.

"Truth is when our Government is formed we will put Rs 72,000 a year into the accounts of 20 per cent of the country's poorest. Modi spoke lies about putting Rs 15 lakh into every Indian's bank account, However I, felt that the idea about putting money into bank accounts of the poor was a right one if implemented with sincerity.

“I caught hold of this idea. I spoke to Congress party's thinktank and told them about Modi's Rs 15 lakh promise and said he did not fulfil it, instead what he did was to do injustice with farmers, hit small shopkeepers with demonetisation, and brought Gabbar Singh Tax (GST),” Gandhi said, adding he told the party's thinktank to come out with a scheme to benefit poor and they worked out the modalities in six months.

Gandhi was referring to Modi's 2014 election speech when as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate he promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks within 100 days of coming to power. Modi had also said that if all the black money was brought back to the country, it would be enough to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every poor person's bank account.

"It(NyAY) is historic, so much historic that you must have seen Narendra Modi's face on TV during past 2-3 days, he looked shaken”.

Gandhi also accused Modi and BJP of spreading “hatred and anger” and putting “real issues” on the backburner.

"In the last five years, Modi ji has waived Rs 3.50 lakh crore of 15 industrialists.

“Narendra Modi protects the rich, Modi gives justice to rich,” he said.

Gandhi also said that 'anyay' or injustice had been done with farmers, poor and weaker sections and added if Congress forms the next government at the Centre it will give “nyay..we will give justice to the poor, farmers, labourers, small traders...”

"During the past five years, Modi has made several promises to the people of this country. Wherever he goes, he spreads hatred," Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi asked party workers to fan out in every nook and corner to apprise the people about the minimum income guarantee scheme.

He also attacked Modi on the Rafale deal issue alleging irregularities in the procurement of jet fighters.

“He (Modi) used to say I do not want to become pradhan mantri and I want to become chowkidar. He used to say 'Achhe din ayenge'. These days a new slogan is running. 'Chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is a thief)," said Gandhi while taking a dig at Modi.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #minimum income guarantee scheme #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Happy to Play the Sheet Anchor Role for Team: Uthappa

Congress Workers Raise Pro-BJP Slogans, Refuse to Support Gowda's Gran ...

Fiscal Deficit Crosses 134% of Budget Estimate at Feb-end

Congress Manifesto Will Have ‘Strategic Plan’ for Creation of Jobs ...

Nirav Modi Threatened to Kill a Witness, Tried to Bribe Another: UK Pr ...

Cross-FIR Filed Against Gurugram Muslim Family Attacked by Mob

Deve Gowda Breathes Easy as Congress Rebel Candidate Pulls Out of Cont ...

ED Chief vs Special Director Over Transfer of Officer Sent to London F ...

'They're Not Just Against Me But Also the Centre': KCR's Daughter Face ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Has the BJP miscalculated its seat selection in Tamil Nadu?

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Investors' wealth zooms Rs 8.83 lakh crore in FY19

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing is election rhetoric at best; ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.