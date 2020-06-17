App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICSE, ISC students say they are being forced to write exams: Report

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, gave two options to the students, either sit for pending board exams in July or be graded based on their internal assessments or pre-board exams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Across the country, closure of educational institutions due to lockdown has impacted students and their studies the most. But now, ICSE students have complained that they are being forced to write their exams in July, even as Coronavirus continues to spread, risking their health in the process.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC exams, in a release on Monday earlier this week, gave two options to the students, either sit for pending board exams in July or be graded based on their internal assessments or pre-board exams. Students have been asked to communicate their decisions by June 22.

And this is where things change.

Close

As per a report by The Hindu, students are complaining that several schools have been forcing them to exercise the first option by asking them to sign letters to give their consent to write board examinations.

related news

As per the report schools from Lucknow, Allahabad, Jamshedpur and Kolkata among other cities have been doing this.

As far as the second option is concerned, parents have expressed reservations that evaluation in internal assessments and pre-boards is generally tougher than the boards which may impact grading.

The order by CICSE was in a response to a public interest litigation filed by an advocate Arvind Tiwari, a father of a boy due to appear for Class 10 exams.

The PIL sought for a cancellation of exams in view of rising number of cases. Moreover, the litigation suggested that grading should be done by allotting 20 percent of board exam marks from internal assessments.

The PIL states that why CISCE was insisting on holding the exams now when there is a surge in cases across India whereas around mid-March when parents were ready to send their wards for exams as cases were low, the Council put everything on hold.

Several parents have also raised their concerns that even if all precautions were followed invigilators will still be using public transport to reach examination centres, putting others including students in harm's way.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 11:59 am

tags #education #ICSE #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.