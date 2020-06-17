ICSE, ISC students say they are being forced to write exams: Report

Across the country, closure of educational institutions due to lockdown has impacted students and their studies the most. But now, ICSE students have complained that they are being forced to write their exams in July, even as Coronavirus continues to spread, risking their health in the process.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC exams, in a release on Monday earlier this week, gave two options to the students, either sit for pending board exams in July or be graded based on their internal assessments or pre-board exams. Students have been asked to communicate their decisions by June 22.

And this is where things change.

As per a report by The Hindu, students are complaining that several schools have been forcing them to exercise the first option by asking them to sign letters to give their consent to write board examinations.

As per the report schools from Lucknow, Allahabad, Jamshedpur and Kolkata among other cities have been doing this.

As far as the second option is concerned, parents have expressed reservations that evaluation in internal assessments and pre-boards is generally tougher than the boards which may impact grading.

The order by CICSE was in a response to a public interest litigation filed by an advocate Arvind Tiwari, a father of a boy due to appear for Class 10 exams.

The PIL sought for a cancellation of exams in view of rising number of cases. Moreover, the litigation suggested that grading should be done by allotting 20 percent of board exam marks from internal assessments.

The PIL states that why CISCE was insisting on holding the exams now when there is a surge in cases across India whereas around mid-March when parents were ready to send their wards for exams as cases were low, the Council put everything on hold.

Several parents have also raised their concerns that even if all precautions were followed invigilators will still be using public transport to reach examination centres, putting others including students in harm's way.