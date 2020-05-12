App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based sero survey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population.

The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar are some of the states where the survey would be conducted.

The household level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorised on the basis of COVID-19 cases. According to an expert, the exercise can help ascertain if there has been community transmission of the respiratory disease in these areas.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:10 pm

