you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICMAI December 2018 term results declared: Check on examicmai.in and examicmai.org

Besides, results for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams conducted in December 2018 too have been released

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ICMAI has announced the results for December 2018 term end exam. "Result for December 2018 Term of examination is now available," said The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Besides, results for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams conducted in December 2018 too have been released.

Here's how candidates can access the ICMAI result on examicmai.in and examicmai.org websites

1) Go to https://www.examicmai.org

2) Click on "Check your result online"

3) Enter your registration number in the next window

4) Check your results

First Published on Feb 21, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #exam results #India #Results #trends

