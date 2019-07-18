App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case complete vindication of India's stand: MEA

In a major victory for India, the ICJ on July 17 ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and asked it to provide consular access to him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on July 18 said the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is a complete vindication of its stand and it is incumbent on Pakistan to implement the ruling.

In a major victory for India, the ICJ on July 17 ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and asked it to provide consular access to him.

The ICJ judgement is a complete vindication of India's position on the matter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Close

It is incumbent on Pakistan to implement the ICJ verdict, he said.

Kumar said the ICJ judgement is final, binding and without the provision of appeal.

On Pakistan's claim of victory at ICJ, he said Pakistan has its own compulsions to lie to its people.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

India had approached the ICJ against the military court's decision in May, 2017 and the world court stayed his execution then.

The ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on several counts in the case.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #ICJ #India #Kulbhushan Jadhav

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.