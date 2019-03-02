App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI-Videocon case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochar appear before ED in Mumbai

Officials said the investigating officer of the case will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband Deepak Kochhar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here March 2 in connection with a money-laundering case related to a bank loan fraud, officials said.

The two reached the central agency's regional office in Ballard Estate area around noon, a day after the ED raided their premises.

The ED on March 1 conducted searches at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, former chairman ICICI Bank, and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group in Mumbai and Aurangabad, respectively.

A total of five premises were covered, officials said.

The two were grilled by the agency officials on March 1 too.

It is expected that Dhoot, a Videocon Group promoter, who was also questioned on March 1, will appear before the agency on March 2.

The ED has registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).

The CBI also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.
