App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Prudential directed by NCDRC to pay Rs 5L to policy holder for denying claim

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) observed that ICICI Prudential had obtained and used a 'suspicious medical certificate' for denying the claim.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apex consumer forum NCDRC has directed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd to pay over Rs 5 lakh to a Maharashtra resident for providing deficient services by repudiating his claim for reimbursement of medical expenses on the ground that he had not disclosed a pre-existing disease.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) observed that ICICI Prudential had obtained and used a "suspicious medical certificate" for denying the claim.

"It is an unfair and deceptive act and amounts to unfair trade practice", the commission said and directed the company to pay Dattatrey Bhivsan Gujar 75 per cent of his claimed amount, that is Rs 4,15,030, along with Rs 1 lakh for mental, financial and physical hardship.

Close

The NCDRC directed that the amount be paid within four weeks from June 14.

related news

Gujar had in 2008 taken an insurance policy named ICICI-Pru Hospital Care.

He had no illness from 2008 to August 2012. On September 18, 2012, he was admitted in Bombay Hospital due to abdominal pain and was diagnosed with renal (kidney) ailments.

Gujar, who underwent dialysis, and subsequently a kidney transplant, approached the insurance company for reimbursement of hospitalisation expenses, which was repudiated on the ground of "non-disclosure of pre-existing medical condition".

The insurance company repudiated his claim by relying principally on a certificate issued by one Dr Rajendra G Chandorkar which stated that Gujar was a known patient of diabetes and hypertension for the last 10 years.

The commission noted that Dr Chandorkar was a pediatrician, and not a a physician, or an endocrinologist, to certify a person as diabetic and hypertensive.

"Nothing is on record that the said Dr Chandorkar has either examined or treated the complainant for diabetes or hypertension in the past 10 years. Ex facie, a suspicious medical certificate was issued. It is not viewed favourably," Commission's Presiding member S M Kantikar and member Dinesh Singh said.

"We would not like to turn a blind eye on the issuance of the ex facie suspicious medical certificate by the said Chandorkar to unduly help the insurance company in taking its principal ground for repudiation of the insurance claim. Issuance of such medical certificate is unethical and amounts to professional misconduct, which needs suitable action from the concerned professional regulatory body," the commission said.

It directed registrar of the commission to refer the matter to Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai, for appropriate action against Dr Chandorkar, according to the rules.

Gujar had moved the district forum which had passed an order in his favour on October 31, 2015.

The insurance company's petition challenging the lower fora's order was rejected by Maharashtra state commission, after which ICICI Prudential moved the NCDRC for review of the order.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd #India #National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission #NCDRC

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.