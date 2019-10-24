Ichalkaranji Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ichalkaranji Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ichalkaranji is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Ichalkaranji is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 74.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.14% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Ganpati Halvankar won this seat by a margin of 15225 votes, which was 7.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 200133 votes.

Halvankar Suresh Ganpati won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 23237 votes. BJP polled 183452 votes, 49.12% of the total votes polled.