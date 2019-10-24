Ichalkaranji Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ichalkaranji Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ichalkaranji Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ichalkaranji constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ichalkaranji is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ichalkaranji Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Ichalkaranji is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 74.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.14% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Ganpati Halvankar won this seat by a margin of 15225 votes, which was 7.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 200133 votes.
Halvankar Suresh Ganpati won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 23237 votes. BJP polled 183452 votes, 49.12% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .