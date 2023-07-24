ICAR institute in Kerala claims to have developed nutraceutical to bolster immunity against post-Covid complications

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects, as established by detailed pre-clinical trials

A central marine research institute has claimed that it has developed a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds that boosts innate immunity against post-Covid complications. Named as ’CadalminTM Immunalgin’ extract (CadalminTM IMe), the product also has antiviral properties against the delta variant of SARS CoV-2 virus, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said in a statement here on July 24.

"The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100 per cent natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly green technology,” Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition, and Health Division of CMFRI, who led the research to develop the product, is quoted as saying in the statement. This marks the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI from marine organisms.

In the past, the institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases, such as Type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and fatty liver. "A promising reduction of viral infection rate was observed by administering CadalminTM IMe on SARS CoV-2 (delta variant) induced cells. CadalminTM IMe elevates innate immune responses by the regulation of the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines,” Dr Chakraborty said.

CadalminTM IMe interacts with membrane-associated pattern recognition receptors to prevent virus entry through cellular signalling pathways and also stimulate inflammatory cytokine production. Hence, it will act as a good, naturally derived alternative source for health benefits against inflammation and autoimmune disorders, he said.

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects, as established by detailed pre-clinical trials. "It does not have toxicity. The active ingredients in the product would be packed in plant-based capsules. Large-scale extraction of the active principles from the raw material was optimised in a factory unit, which demonstrated the commercial feasibility of the nutraceutical product,” Dr Chakraborty said, adding that the process for commercialisation of the product is in progress.