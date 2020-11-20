ICAI initiates action against students who sent 'threat mails' over conducting CA exams 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

A day before CA Exams 2020 are scheduled to begin (from November 21), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has informed that it has received threatening emails from some candidates who are set to appear for the upcoming CA exams.



In a statement released on November 20, the ICAI has warned that such behaviour amounts to interfering with the examination process, which is a statutory function under the Chartered Accountants Act of 1949. The misdemeanour, has, as such, been viewed “very seriously” by the institute, and the ICAI has already initiated action against some of the students guilty of sending threat mails.





Threatening emails from some candidates appearing for CA Exam scheduled for November amount to interfering in Exam process - a statutory function under Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. Action initiated against some such students: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India pic.twitter.com/qzm1z6es2G

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The ICAI warned that the institute would not hesitate before taking action against any student if they are found sending such threatening emails directly to the exam centres. All exam centres where CA Exams 2020 will be conducted have been told to flag any such communication if received and share the details of the concerned student with the ICAI so that necessary action can be taken.

The threatening emails came as several students voiced their concerns about the CA Exams being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many CA aspirants had been taking to social media these past weeks, requesting the ICAI to postpone the exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Although the CA Exams were not postponed, the ICAI assured that adequate steps have been taken to ensure maximum safety of the candidates.

Even in the statement released on November 20, the ICAI reassured that CA aspirants need not worry as comprehensive guidelines had been issued to all exam centres, functionaries, and candidates back in October. These guidelines are in compliance with those issued by the Government of India and focus on proper social distancing, thermal scanning, sanitization, etc.

The ICAI has additionally created a Google form so that students can raise any issue related to the CA examinations 2020.