ICAI CPT 2019 Result declared: Check scores at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) announced results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) 2019 on July 18. Candidates can check the results at ICAI's official portals icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in. Candidates can also visit caresults.icai.org to check and download their scores.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.org

Step 2: Click on “Results of the Common Proficiency Test (CPT)” flashing on the page

Step 3: There will be three links: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Step 4: Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” option.

Step 6: The ICAI CPT result will appear on the screen. Download and take print-out of it.

The ICAI CPT was held on June 16, 2019. The ICAI CA CPT exam was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas, according to Hindustan Times.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.