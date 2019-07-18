App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICAI CPT 2019 Result declared: Check scores at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Candidates can also visit caresults.icai.org to check and download their scores of ICAI CA CPT

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) announced results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) 2019 on July 18. Candidates can check the results at ICAI's official portals icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in. Candidates can also visit caresults.icai.org to check and download their scores.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.org

Close

Step 2: Click on “Results of the Common Proficiency Test (CPT)” flashing on the page

related news

Step 3: There will be three links: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Step 4: Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” option.

Step 6: The ICAI CPT result will appear on the screen. Download and take print-out of it.

The ICAI CPT was held on June 16, 2019. The ICAI CA CPT exam was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas, according to Hindustan Times.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #education #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.