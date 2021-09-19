ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 for July may be announced today

The ICAI said candidates can also request to have their results sent on their e-mail addresses.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021 (evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021," the ICAI said in a notification.

Candidates can check their results on these official websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

To view the result, a candidate needs to enter their registration or PIN number along with their roll number.

Candidates can also request to have their results sent to their e-mail addresses, ICAI said.

"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course and new course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 17th September 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration ofthe result," the notice said.