MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 for July may be announced today

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: To view the results, a candidate needs to enter registration or PIN number along the roll number on the official websites

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
The ICAI said candidates can also request to have their results sent on their e-mail addresses.

The ICAI said candidates can also request to have their results sent on their e-mail addresses.


The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may announce the results of the Intermediate Examination held in July 2021 on September 19 evening.

According to a notice by the ICAI, the results may be declared on September 19 evening or September 20.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021 (evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021," the ICAI said in a notification.

Candidates can check their results on these official websites — icaiexam.icai.orgcaresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

To view the result, a candidate needs to enter their registration or PIN number along with their roll number.

Close

Related stories

Candidates can also request to have their results sent to their e-mail addresses, ICAI said.

"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course and new course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 17th September 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration ofthe result," the notice said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ICAI #India
first published: Sep 19, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.