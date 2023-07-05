ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023: How to check, direct link, all the details

ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2023: Candidates will be able to check their result at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

CA Results 2023: CA Intermediate and CA Final Results 2023, conducted by the ICAI, will be out today, July 5. Candidates appearing for CA Inter, Final examination can check their results on ICAI's official site, which is icai.nic.in.

The final exams were conducted from May 2 to 9 for Group 1 and from May 11 to 17 for group 2. Intermediate exams were conducted between May 3 to 10 for Group 1 and May 12 to 18 for Group 2.

How to check CA Final, Inter May Results 2023?

Step 1. Go to icai.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the links for CA Inter or CA Final Results 2023

Step 3. Login using your registration zand roll number

Step 4. Results will be on screen

Step 5. Do remember to take a printout for reference