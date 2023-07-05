English
    ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023: How to check, direct link, all the details

    Last year a total of 6,657 candidates appeared for group I and in group 2 there were 63,253 candidates appeared for the examination while out of these only 14,643 and 13,877 candidates were able to clear the exam.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
    ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2023: Candidates will be able to check their result at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

    CA Results 2023: CA Intermediate and CA Final Results 2023, conducted by the ICAI, will be out today, July 5. Candidates appearing for CA Inter, Final examination can check their results on ICAI's official site, which is icai.nic.in.

    The final exams were conducted from May 2 to 9 for Group 1 and from May 11 to 17 for group 2. Intermediate exams were conducted between May 3 to 10 for Group 1 and May 12 to 18 for Group 2.

    Direct Link: ICAI CA Result Website

    How to check CA Final, Inter May Results 2023?
    Step 1. Go to icai.nic.in
    Step 2. Click on the links for CA Inter or CA Final Results 2023
    Step 3. Login using your registration zand roll number
    Step 4. Results will be on screen
    Step 5. Do remember to take a printout for reference

    first published: Jul 5, 2023 09:35 am