ICAI CA Final Result 2019 dates announced, check out details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that that the results of CA Final Examination (Old course and New course) conducted in November 2109 are likely to be declared in the evening on January 16 or on January 17.

The result for the exam as well as the All India Merit (up to the 50th rank) can be accessed by candidates on the following websites:

- icai.nic.in

Those candidates who wish to receive their results on their email addresses can register for the same by logging on to icaiexam.icai.org from January 13 onward.

Also, for accessing their CA Final Exam results, candidates need to register their registration numbers/ PIN numbers along with their respective roll numbers.

Other than this, to get additional information pertaining to the exam or to receive their results via SMS, candidates need to follow these steps.

For the Final Exam result (Old course):

Type CAFNLOLD(space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the 6-digit final exam roll number of the candidate) and send the SMS to 57575

For the Final Exam result (New course):

Type CAFNLNEW(space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the 6-digit final exam roll number of the candidate) and send the SMS to 57575