ICAI CA December Exams 2021: Registration process ends today; how to apply and other details

ICAI CA December Exams 2021 registration process will end on September 30. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close down the registration process for Foundation, Final, Intermediate courses.

Candidates who have yet to register for the examination can apply online through the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.

The registration process for the December 2021 exams started on September 16.

The last date for online submission of forms with late fees is till October 3. Candidates who will apply from September 30 to October 3 will have to pay Rs 600 as additional fees for domestic and Kathmandu-based centres and $10 for overseas centres.

Here's how to apply for ICAI CA December Exams 2021:

-Visit the official site of ICAI Exams on icaiexam.icai.org.

-Click on ICAI CA Exams 2021 link available on the home page.

-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves.

-Fill in the application fees and upload the necessary documents.

-Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

-Your application has been submitted.

-Download the copy of the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The institute has released the CA exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final course exams for both the old and new course exams.

The ICAI CA December 2021 exams will be held from December 5 to 20 at 402 exam centres across the country as well as some overseas centres, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, Kampala and Kathmandu.

The CA Foundation exams will be held from December 13, CA Inter and CA Final exams will be held from December 6 and December 5, respectively. Candidates can check the full schedule and other important details here.

Option to answer Papers in Hindi:

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme) and Final (Old & New Scheme) Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

Detailed information will be found in guidance notes hosted at https://icaiexam.icai.org.

However, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of Post Qualification Courses--Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).