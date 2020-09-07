IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 postponed, check ibps.in for new dates

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on September 7 announced the postponement of the online exam under the CRP-RRB-IX.

The exams which were scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13 are now postponed due to unavoidable reason. The institute also announced that the IBPS RRB new exam date shall be published on the official website of the IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

The official notice issued from the IBPS reads, “Further to our notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorized IBPS website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorized website www.ibps.in regularly.”

The applications for filling up the posts of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) were invited in July.

IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Exam and IBPS Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will have 80 multiple choice questions on reasoning and numerical ability. The duration of the IBPS RRB Exam is 45 minutes.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the mains exam for the post of office assistant and officer 1. Interview will be held for those who qualify IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

IBPS RRB Exam for Officer Scale II and III is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 which is not yet postponed. It is a single level exam.

As JagranJosh reported, the recruitment drive would fill up 9,638 posts across the country.